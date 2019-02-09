‘Pokemon Go’ Teases the Addition of Smeargle

Pokemon Go could finally be adding their last missing Pokemon from Pokemon Gold and Silver.

While Pokemon Go is now adding Pokemon from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, there are a few Pokemon from older games that still haven’t appeared. Most of these Pokemon have problematic abilities that don’t translate well with Pokemon Go‘s simplified gameplay system.

One of these Pokemon is Smeargle, a Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Instead of learning moves by leveling up, Smeargle has the ability to permanently copy another Pokemon’s moves with its Sketch attack in the main series games. Since Pokemon can’t “learn” moves in Pokemon Go (they’re randomly assigned when a Pokemon spawns and can be randomly switched out with a TM), Smeargle doesn’t translate well in the game.

However, it appears that Pokemon Go has found a solution to their Smeargle problem. Earlier this morning, the game switched its Facebook and Twitter cover photos to a picture covered in splattered paint. Smeargle is known as the “Painter Pokemon” and has its brush-like tail constantly covered in paint. In fact, Smeargle’s default paint color is a very similar green to what appears on Pokemon Go‘s cover photo.

You can check out the Facebook and Twitter photos below:

Of course, it’s possible that Pokemon Go is doing a bait and switch on its fans. They haven’t mentioned Smeargle on its social media at all, so this could all just be a tease for something else entirely. However, most fans are assuming that this is a big hint that Smeargle is finally coming to the game after missing for almost two years.

We’ll have more on this mysterious tease when new development occurs. Meanwhile, players can enjoy the benefits of a special Friendship mini-event this weekend, in which players can make trades for a decreased Stardust cost and increase their Friendship with players at a doubled rate.