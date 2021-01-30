Pokemon Go's Sneasel Research Day is Today

Pokemon Go is hosting a Limited Research event today featuring the Dark/Ice-type Pokemon Sneasel. Players will have the opportunity to complete a total of 60 different research quests, each of which rewards players with a Sneasel encounter. Sneasel's evolved form Weavile is one of the better Ice-type and Dark-type Pokemon available to use in raids and gym battles, so today is a great chance to add a solid Pokemon to your collection. Sneasel's shiny form is also available in Pokemon Go, and many players are reporting finding at least one Shiny Sneasel over the course of the event. The event runs from 8 AM local time to 10 PM local time, giving players plenty of time to complete the Limited Research.

Like previous Research events, the Sneasel Research Day features ten sets of tasks that rotate twice. Each quest's completion reward is a Sneasel encounter and players also earn additional items and XP for completing sets of three tasks. You can also use today's Sneasel Research event to make progress towards completing the Johto Celebration Limited Research, which has a task that requires players to capture 15 Dark-type Pokemon.

Here's the full list of Research quests that you can complete during today's Sneasel Research Day. Remember that all tasks have the same base rewards - a Sneasel encounter. Players can earn up to 66 different Sneasel encounters, which means that players can hypothetically earn up to 396 Sneasel Candies if they use Pinap Berries.

Steps 1 and 11: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, and 1,000 XP

Transfer two Pokemon

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Nice Throws

Steps 2 and 12: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1,000 XP

Transfer two Pokemon

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Nice Throws

Steps 3 and 13: Rewards - 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Use three Pinap berries while catching Pokemon

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Nice Throws

Steps 4 and 14: Rewards - 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Make two Great Throws

Catch two Pokemon

Transfer two Pokemon

Steps 5 and 15: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 15 Nanab Berries, and 1,000 XP

Make three Great Throws

Catch three Pokemon

Make three Curveball Throws



Steps 6 and 16: Rewards - 500 Stardust, a Sneasel Encounter, and 1,000 XP

Use three Nanab Berries while Catching Pokemon

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Curveballs Throws in a row

Steps 7 and 17: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 10 Sneasel Candy, and 1,000 XP

Make two Nice Curveball Throws

Catch two Pokemon

Transfer two Pokemon

Steps 8 and 18: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 15 Razz Berries, and 1,000 XP

Make two Nice Throws in a row

Catch two Pokemon

Transfer two Pokemon



Steps 9 and 19: Rewards - 500 Stardust, a Sinnoh Stone, and 1,000 XP

Use three Razz Berries to help catch a Pokemon

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Curveball Throws in a row

Steps 10 and 20: Rewards - 500 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls, and 1,000 XP