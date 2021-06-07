Pokemon Go to Host Surprise Event This Weekend

Pokemon Go is hosting a Special Raid Weekend this week, complete with several can't-miss bonuses. Pokemon Go announced a surprise Special Raid Weekend event for June 12th and June 13th. The event will feature an increased number of raids appearing at Gyms, including the Legendary Pokemon Regice, Registeel, and Regirock, who are all appearing in the game through June 17th. The event will also feature several two Candy related bonuses. All players will get twice as many candy for catching Pokemon. Additionally, players Level 40 and up will also have three times the chance to get XL Candies for catching Pokemon. Please note that players won't receive an increased number of XL Candies for catching Pokemon - they're just more likely to receive them when catching a Pokemon.

The Special Raid Weekend coincides with Pokemon Go's Slowpoke event, which starts tomorrow and runs through the weekend. The two events likely coincide as Galarian Slowpoke can only be obtained from 1-Star raids during the event. By cranking up the frequency of raids during the weekend, Pokemon Go is likely hoping that more players will be able to grab a Galarian Slowpoke. The Slowpoke event will also add Mega Slowbro via Mega Raids, which will also have their frequency increased during the Special Raid Weekend.

Other features for the Slowpoke event includes a Collection Challenge, special Field Research challenges, and new Slowpoke-themed avatar items.

So far, June has been a "light" month for Pokemon Go, with fewer events scheduled than other months. In addition to the Slowpoke event, Pokemon Go is also planning to bring back its Solstice event. The month will end with a mystery event that may or may not focus on the popular Pokemon Bidoof. Pokemon Go did launch its Season of Discovery, which will add new Legendary Pokemon and may come with some other surprises in store. Looking ahead, July will likely be dominated by the hotly anticipated Pokemon Go Fest event, which will have a mix of perks free for all players and perks available only to players who pay $5 for a ticket.

The Special Raid Weekend kicks off on June 12th at 10 AM local time.