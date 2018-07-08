How to Get a Squirtle with Sunglasses in Pokemon Go

Today’s Pokemon Go Community Day has a special twist: players have a chance to capture a special Squirtle with sunglasses.

The new Squirtle with sunglasses is a homage to the Pokemon anime series, in which a group of Squirtle (known as the Squirtle Squad) wore rounded sunglasses. The leader of the Squirtle Squad eventually became Ash Ketchum’s Squirtle, although he would still don his special pair of pointed sunglasses from time to time.

Unlike costumed Pikachu, the Squirtle with sunglasses will not appear in the wild. Players can only encounter this special Squirtle by completing a Community Day research quest of catching five different Squirtle. Once all five Squirtle are caught, players will have a chance to capture the Squirtle and add it to their collection.

Please note that only the Community Day research quest will unlock the special Squirtle. Normal research tasks collected before the start of the event (like the Catch 5 Water-Type Pokemon quest) will not trigger the special Squirtle to appear.

If you want to grab a Squirtle with sunglasses for your collection, your best bet is to head to an area with a high concentration of PokeStops. Players can collect the Community Day research quest after spinning the PokeStops after the start of Community Day.

You also have a chance of finding a Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses by completing the research quest. There’s no specific trigger to getting one of these alternate colored Pokemon to appear – however, we have seen widespread anecdotal reports that the Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses are tied to specific PokeStops. That means that there should be specific PokeStops that gives out the Research task that causes a Shiny Squirtle to appear for all trainers.

If you’re looking to add a Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses to your collection, your best bet is to follow local Pokemon Go groups via Facebook or Discord. If you find a PokeStop that triggers the appearance of a Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses, be sure to tell other local players and get the word out.

The new Community Day event will last from 2 PM ET to 5 PM ET in North and South America and 10 AM to 1 PM BST in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Good luck trainers!