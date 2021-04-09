Pokemon Go: Sylveon Nickname Evolution Trick Revealed

✖

Pokemon Go fans have already cracked the code on how to guarantee their Eevee evolves into a Sylveon. Pokemon Go players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Sylveon, the final Eevee evolution yet to be added to the game. Because of Sylveon's appearance on the current loading screen, most players expect that the Pokemon will arrive in the near future, likely in conjunction with the game's upcoming Friendship Day event later in April. While Sylveon isn't live yet, players have already discovered how to guarantee to make an Eevee evolve into Sylveon. When players name their Eevee "Kira," Sylveon's silhouette will appear on the Evolve button. While trying to evolve a Kira-nicknamed Eevee currently results in an error, it seems likely that this is the newest "nickname" trick needed to guarantee that you have at least one Sylveon in your collection.

The Eevee nickname trick is one of Pokemon Go's oldest easter eggs. While evolving Eevee usually results in either a random result or requires some additional requirement, the developers added a way to guarantee that your Eevee will evolve into a certain evolved form exactly one time. When players nickname an Eevee a certain way, they can bypass the usual evolution requirements and automatically evolve Eevee into whichever form they choose. However, each nickname can only be used one time.

All of the nicknames come from either the Pokemon anime or from the games. In Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon and the enhanced versions Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, Kira is one of nine special Eevee trainers that players can battle after they become Champion of the Alola region. Kira is the Sylveon user of the group. Once players defeat Kira and the other Eevee users, they can receive the Eevium Z Z-Crystal that unlocks Eevee's Z-Move.

The other Eevee nicknames are as follows: