Pokemon Go Players Can Now Buy Team Rocket Outfits for Their Avatars

Pokemon Go players should prepare for trouble

Pokemon Go announced last night that players can now buy outfits based on the Team Rocket and Team Rainbow Rocket designs from the main series game. The outfits include a black shirt with either a blood-red or rainbow shaded “R”, the distinctive Team Rocket hat, gloves, boots, and pants/skirts. Players with female avatars can also purchase a matching belt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a look at the Team Rainbow Rocket outfits:

Muahahaha! Get your avatar a bad new look! You can now purchase outfits honoring the original Team Rocket or the villainous Team Rainbow Rocket from the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games. #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/zrQsu3EfpU — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 15, 2018

Team Rocket is the most iconic of all the villain teams and have made appearances in multiple games. They were the main antagonists of the original Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow games, and then made a comeback in Pokemon Gold and Silver in the Johto region. In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, players faced a Team Rainbow Rocket made up of the leaders from all the villainous teams and led by Team Rocket head Giovanni.

Of course, Team Rocket also plays a major part in the animes, as the Team Rocket duo of Jessie and James have hounded Ash for decades as he’s traveled across the Pokemon world.

This is the fourth new outfit released by Pokemon Go in recent weeks based on iconic outfits from the main series games. Pokemon Go previously released outfits inspired by the Fisherman, Battle Girl, and Jogger trainer classes in the main series games.

While the new outfits are awesome looking, don’t expect Team Rocket to suddenly play a part in the main series. While a previous update added code related to “quests” to the game, Pokemon Go developers removed that code in the most recent update. We probably shouldn’t expect any Team Rocket events anytime soon….although fans would likely go nuts if Team Rocket started invading gyms.

Buying a complete outfit will cost players 950 PokeCoins. Players should take note that, while the male outfit includes the belt (and costs 200 coins), the female belt and skirt are separate items that cost 100 PokeCoins each.