Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn Announced, Live Event Coming to Las Vegas

Pokemon Go's annual Pokemon Go Tour event is coming to Las Vegas in 2023. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, a new two-day global event that will take place February 25th and February 26th. The new event will feature the Primal versions of Kyogre and Groudon along with Shiny versions of every Pokemon associated with the Hoenn region. At this point, it's unclear whether the Pokemon Go Tour event will also feature Kecleon, the only Gen 3 Pokemon not currently in Pokemon Go. New Shiny Pokemon introduced in the event include Shiny Unown H, Shiny Surskit, Shiny Gulpin, Shiny Torkoal, Shiny Cacnea, Shiny Tropius, and Shiny Relicanth. Shiny Jirachi will also appear in the game as part of the event, which will likely be a significant draw for players to participate.

This marks the third year that Pokemon Go has hosted a Go Tour event, following similar events focused on Kanto and Johto. Each event has featured rotating spawns of Pokemon (usually based off of specific areas or habitats from the region) and include a ticket choice that determines which Pokemon players encounter during the event.

Additionally, Pokemon Go will host a live event in Las Vegas, offering "enhanced play" to individuals. The Las Vegas live event will take place on February 18 and 19 and will feature a storyline in which players actually team up with Team Go Rocket. Attendees will receive special bonuses and have an increased chance of finding Shiny Pokemon.

More details about Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn will be announced soon. The live event in Las Vegas will take place February 18-19, while the global event will take place on February 25-26.