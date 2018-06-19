Pokemon Go Datamine Reveals New Trading Info, Alolan Pokemon Details, New Loading Screen and More

A datamine of Pokemon Go‘s newest update has revealed a ton of new data about new features to be rolled out later this week, including trading, details about Alolan Pokemon, new events, and even some brand new anti-cheat measures.

Late last night, Pokemon Go began its rollout of its latest update (version 0.107.1 for Android), which coincided with yesterday’s announcement that it would soon add a much anticipated trading feature so that players could swap Pokemon between friends. When dataminers got their hands on the new update, they found a ton of new information about the new trading feature, along with plenty of other surprises about some of Pokemon Go’s upcoming plans, and a brand new loading screen (seen below):

The new Pokémon GO loading screen is STUNNING as usual! 🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/cWJV8e1ap7 — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) June 19, 2018

Most importantly, dataminers found that Pokemon Go won’t let players trade Pokemon unless certain conditions are met. These conditions include having the prerequisite amount of Stardust needed to make a trade, meeting the minimum level threshold for trading, and (in the case of Special Trades) having not already made a Special Trade that day.

The new trading system also prevents Mythical Pokemon from being traded, along with Pokemon deployed to a gym, injured Pokemon, Buddy Pokemon, or Pokemon flagged by Pokemon Go‘s anti-cheat system. Players also can’t trade eggs – a feature available in main series Pokemon games.

The new datamine found three new badges related to the new trading and friendship features, which are rewarded for making a certain number of trades, having a certain number of “high level” friendships, and for obtaining a certain amount of trading distance between players. The datamine also included a new badge for Pokemon Go Fest, featuring the Chicago skyline and the iconic Centennial Wheel.

Sprites for all of the Alolan Pokemon were also added to the game, along with a sprite for the Substitute Doll – a doll that appears when a Pokemon uses the move Substitute. Shiny forms for all the Alolan Pokemon were also added, although this doesn’t necessarily mean that Pokemon Go will go live with Shiny Pokemon immediately.

Dataminers also found a new “player reputation” system that Pokemon Go, a new feature designed to curb cheating. Dataminers found lines of code that flag bots and spoofers, so it appears that Pokemon Go is starting to keep tabs on players who break the rules.



The new update should be available to all players beginning later this week. Trading should also go into effect later this week.