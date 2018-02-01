New Pokemon Go Trailer Shows Off New Pokemon, Stephen Fry

Pokemon Go‘s latest trailer could be a sign that more Pokemon are about to be released in the world.

Earlier today, Niantic and the Pokemon Company released a sixty second trailer narrated by Stephen Fry starring some of the new Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Niantic has been adding these new Pokemon in waves over the last few months and has heavily turned up promotional efforts in the hopes of getting more players back into the game. The trailer is scored by George Fenton, who also scord the award winning documentaries Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and Blue Planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was one surprise for current Pokemon Go players: the inclusion of Masquerain in the trailer. Masquerain is a Bug/Flying-Type Pokemon that hasn’t actually been added to the game yet. It’s prominent role in the trailer seems to hint that we could get another wave of new Pokemon in the next couple of weeks.

Other Pokemon featured includes Mudkip, Delcatty, Luvdisc, Sharpedo, Wailord, Snorunt, Plusle, and Minun. Plusle and Minun frolicking together in the woods was a bittersweet scene, as the two Pokemon currently cannot be caught in the same location together. Plusle and Minun are some of the many regional-exclusive Pokemon added to the game in recent months.

Pokemon Go began its “Gen 3” rollout in October 2017 as part of its Halloween event, and then launched a major wave of Pokemon in November 2017. Subsequent waves were released in December and January and it’s expected that a fifth and final wave of Pokemon will be released sometime this month. Pokemon Go also has plenty of Legendary Pokemon left to add as Raid Bosses, which should keep players busy until the summer.

As part of the rollout, Pokemon Go also added two new features: a dynamic weather system that affects which Pokemon spawn based on the current weather and a new advanced AR+ mode that gives out extra bonuses for “sneaking up” on Pokemon.

The only question remaining about the commercial is whether it’s just part of a general marketing campaign or a precursor to a new update and/or features. We’ll see if Niantic follows this up with any announcements later today.