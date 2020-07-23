Pokemon Go Reveals Ultra Unlock Challenges for Pokemon Go Fest

Pokemon Go players can unlock three huge events for completing global challenges during this weekend's Pokemon Go Fest. Earlier today, Pokemon Go officially revealed three "Ultra Unlock" events that players will have the opportunity to unlock during Pokemon Go Fest. Players can unlock these events, which will feature a mix of new and rare Pokemon, by completing Global Challenges during this weekend's Pokemon Go Fest event. For each 8 Global Challenges completed by players, Pokemon Go will unlock a different event, which will take place over the first three weeks of August.

The first Ultra Event is Dragon Week, which will add increased spawns of Pokemon like Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon to the game from July 31st to August 7th. Players will also have the opportunity to capture Gible (an extremely rare Dragon-type Pokemon) in the wild and find both Gible and Deino in 7 KM eggs. Shiny Deino will also be added to Pokemon Go as part of the event, and players will be able to battle Rayquaza in raids.

After Dragon Week is Enigma Week, an event that features increased spawns of Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem. Deoxys will also appear in 5-Star Raids, as will its Shiny variant. The "U" "L" "T" "R" and "A" Unown will also appear in raids during the week.

Wrapping up the Ultra Unlock events is Unova Week, which will see Bouffalant added as a New York regional Pokemon, as well as Pokemon like Sewaddle, Cottonnee, and Roggenrola appear more often in the wild. Genesect will appear as a Raid Boss, as will Roggenrola.

Pokemon Go Fest will take place this weekend, with players getting to participate in special storylines and Research Challenges if they purchase a ticket for the event in the in-game store.

