Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Adds More Bonuses to Anniversary Event

Pokemon Go has announced some new bonuses for the upcoming Anniversary Event. Earlier today, Niantic confirmed that players at Pokemon Go Fest: Berlin were able to complete several Ultra Unlock challenges, which would cause the upcoming worldwide Anniversary Event to receive several new features. Most notably, Pansear will be available worldwide for a limited time in the wild and in raids. Typically, Pansear is only available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Additionally, Unown E will also appear in the wild during the event.

Pokemon Go also announced that various Starter Pokemon will learn their Community Day moves during the event when evolved to their final forms. That means that Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, and Snivy will learn the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, and Tepig will learn the Charged Attack Blast Burn, and Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott will learn the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Charmander will also learn the Fast Attack Dragon Breath when fully evolved. The various Starter Pokemon can all be found in the wild and as rewards for completing Field Research tasks collected during the event.

Finally, the upcoming Battle Weekend, which introduces Shadow Latios, will also receive some upgrades. Team Rocket balloons will appear every three hours, players can participate in up to 20 GO Battle League sets per day, players will receive 4x the Stardust in Go Battle League Rewards, players will receive 50% extra XP from Raid Battles, players will receive 2 Mysterious Components from defeating Team Rocket grunts, players will earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team Rocket Grunts, and they'll encounter a Legendary Pokemon as a reward if they reach Rank 16 or higher in Go Battle League.

The Pokemon Go Anniversary event will start on July 6th and run through July 12th. The Battle Weekend will run July 9th and July 10th.