Pokemon Go's Winter Holiday Part 2 Has a Lot to Love for Eevee Fans

Part 2 of Pokemon Go's Winter Holiday Event is set to begin later this week, and it has a lot to look forward to for Eevee fans in particular. The event will see the addition of holiday hat variants for Eevee and all of its evolutions: Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. The only way for players to get all of these evolutions is to evolve them from Eevee though, so players will want to snag as many of the Pokemon as they can starting on December 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Players can even snag Shiny versions, as well.

Of course, that's not all players can look forward to this week! Past winter events have given players the chance to obtain a Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon, but players are currently unable to evolve it into Beartic; that will change during the event! Winter Holiday Part 2 will also offer special Timed Research for players to choose from. The rewards players receive will be based on their selection, with bonuses centered on catching Pokemon, obtaining Stardust, and hatching eggs.

During the event, Hisuian Avalugg will take the spotlight during a special Raid Day. On December 24th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, the Pokemon will appear much more frequently in Raids, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg! Players can also snag an extra five Raid Passes by spinning the photo discs at Pokemon gyms.

Speaking of regional variants, players will have a chance to encounter Galarian Mr. Mime by completing a Winter Wonderland collection challenge. The challenge will begin on December 24th at 10 a.m. local time, and those that complete the challenge by December 25th at 8 p.m. local time will earn an encounter with the Ice/Psychic-type. Considering how difficult that version of Mr. Mime is to come by, it just might help players earn enough Candy to evolve it into Mr. Rime!

Pokemon Go's Winter Holiday Part 2 event will run through December 31st at 8 p.m. local time.

How do you feel about Pokemon Go's new Winter Holiday event? Do you plan to snag all these Eevee holiday hat variants? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!