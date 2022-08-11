Pokemon Go World Championships Event Bonuses Announced

The Pokemon World Championships are set to take place soon from August 18th to August 21st with Pokemon Go to be represented there among other games and competitions. That'll mean that crowning of a new Pokemon Go World Champion, but for those who won't be in attendance at the actual event and will instead be playing from home, you've got things to look forward to as well. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week the plans for the events and bonuses that tie into the World Championships with avatar items, extra resources, rare raid encounters, and a brand new Pikachu variant all scheduled for the event.

The persistent bonuses lasting throughout the World Championship proceedings will be some of the biggest draws for players to be active in Pokemon Go next week. Those were detailed below by Niantic and task players with defeating challengers with unique teams and center largely around the Go Battle League.

Pokemon Go World Championship Bonuses

Challengers with Pokémon teams inspired by the ones used by Trainers who won the Pokémon GO Regional Championships will appear at PokéStops.

The maximum number of GO Battle League sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 10, for a total of 50 battles per day.

3× Stardust from GO Battle League win rewards.

As for the new type of Pikachu that'll be added to the game, you'll have a couple of different methods to pursue if you're looking to get one. It's the World Championships 2022 Pikachu and comes outfitted with a unique costume and is also available in a Shiny variant for lucky Trainers to find. You can find it in raids as well as through completing Field Research or Timed Research tasks.

The Pokémon World Championships is the ultimate event for Trainers who like to battle and collect Pokémon, so we’re celebrating all things GO Battle League & #PokemonGOWorlds2022!



🗓️ August 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. to August 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. local time.https://t.co/cSjVKbSDsD pic.twitter.com/h70K22lGAf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 11, 2022

On the subject of those raids, a set roster of Pokemon will appear in raids throughout the duration of this event. Those include things like the aforementioned Pikachu, a Galarian Farfetch'd, Zacian, Zamazenta, and Mega Slowbro with those Pokemon spread out throughout the various raid tiers.

Pokemon Go's World Championship event is scheduled to get underway on August 18th and will run from then until August 21st.