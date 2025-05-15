Pokemon Go Details Zacian and Zamazenta’s New Forms, Pokemon Home Limits, and More

Pokemon Go Fest 2025 is just around the corner, and the event will mark the in-game debuts of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta. Ahead of the festivities, Niantic has laid out how these transformations will occur in the game, and the associated benefits and restrictions. Basically, the game will be introducing new Crowned Sword Energy as well as Crowned Shield Energy, which will be required to change them into their new forms. Players will be able to obtain this energy in various ways, including through ticketed Special Research, and by completing Raid Battles.

Zacian and Zamazenta have been available in Pokemon Go for several years now, but this marks the first time that their Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield forms will be offered in the game. Players will need 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy to transform Zacian, and 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy for Zamazenta. However, only those that know the Charged Attack Iron Head will be capable of transforming into these new forms. After changing, these moves will become Behemoth Blade (Zacian) and Behemoth Bash (Zamazenta). Once these Pokemon have been transformed one time into their new forms, they’ll be able to freely change back and forth between them without any additional cost.

crowned shield zamazenta (left) and crowned sword zacian (right)

In an interesting twist, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be eligible for Max Battles. While the two cannot Dynamax or Gigantamax, both will be capable of entering and competing in these battles. Players will also be able to level up Behemoth Blade and Behemoth Bash, just as they can level up Max Moves. It remains to be seen whether Zacian and Zamazenta will be worth entering, but it’s a pretty notable change from what we’ve seen since Max Battles made their debut late last year.

It should come as little surprise that Zacian and Zamazenta will have limited compatibility with Pokemon Home. Players can transfer the standard forms of these Pokemon to Pokemon Home, but the same cannot be said for the Crowned Sword and Crowned Shield versions. That was also the case with Pokemon Sword and Shield, so this shouldn’t be a huge surprise. This just means that players should think twice before transferring a Zacian or Zamazenta over that has this new form unlocked. Players will also be unable to trade these Legendary Pokemon when in their new forms.

Zacian and Zamazenta will both be appearing in Five-Star Raids during Pokemon Go Fest, both during the in-person events starting at the end of May, and the global event, which will be held on June 28th and 29th. In addition to the debuts of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Pokemon Go will be adding the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion for the very first time.

