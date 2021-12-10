Pokemon Releases Adorable Hisuian Voltorb Animated Clip

The Pokemon Company confirms that its newest Pokemon is incredibly relatable in a new stop-motion short. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the unveiling of Hisuian Voltorb, a new version of Voltorb that will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This new Pokemon is meant to reflect the changed nature of Poke Balls in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is set in a past era of the Pokemon world and doesn’t feature any kind of advanced technology as seen in the main series games. As such, Hisuian Voltorb has a wooden body and is appropriately an Electric/Grass-type Pokemon.

The description for Hisuian Voltorb mentions that the Pokemon has a much more friendly personality than the modern Voltorb, although it still has a tendency to inadvertently shock those nearby. To showcase the Pokemon’s new personality, The Pokemon Company released a 90-second stop-motion short showing Hisuian Voltorb in action. The clip shows Voltorb picking berries with Pikachu, Spheal, and Buneary. But while the other three Pokemon actually pick the berries, Voltorb can’t due to its lack of limbs. That doesn’t prevent Voltorb from jumping in to enjoy the fruit of the other Pokemon’s labor, which causes Spheal to cry and start rolling around. Voltorb mistakes the upset Spheal as wanting to play, which only infuriates the other Pokemon further.

The stop-motion clip does an excellent job of showing off how different Hisuian Voltorb is from the Kantonian Voltorb, which explodes upon coming into contact with just about anyone. It also continues a trend of new Pokemon having very relatable personalities – Hisuian Voltorb also struggles with social cues, just like anyone who has quarantined themselves away from society over the last year and a half and is trying to reconnect with friends and loved ones after receiving their vaccines. If you can’t remember whether it’s in good or poor taste to hold a door open or haven’t re-mastered the art of holding an in-person conversation after only talking to people via Zoom calls over the past year, you likely want to pat Hisuian Voltorb and tell them that you understand exactly what they’re going through.

Hisuian Voltorb will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which will be released on January 28, 2022.