Pokemon, Honda Reveal Koraidon Project

With Pokemon Day 2025 fast approaching, The Pokemon Company has brought us something many fans might not have expected this year. No, it’s not new information on Pokemon Go or Pokemon Legends Z-A, but it is something new in the world of Pokémon. There have been many Pokemon collaborations over the past decade, with the franchise making appearances in Happy Meals at McDonald’s to denim collections with Levi’s. This instance is different, as this partnership is meant to build something mechanically functional. In a surprising collaboration with the car company Honda to launch the “Honda Koraidon Project” based on the Legendary Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet.

Longtime fans of the Pokemon franchise might already be aware of the Toyota Engineering Society’s creation from last year based on the opposing Legendary Pokémon in Pokemon Violet, “Toyota Miraidon.” Inspired by the commitment to monozukuri (the art of manufacturing) passed on by Toyota’s project, the Honda Koraidon Project was designed with the car company’s innovative philosophy of excellence. The project was created with about 40 engineers and features the slogan, “Honda’s Devotion Makes Children’s Dreams Come True.”

While we might not see this Pokémon driving to the US anytime soon, the Honda Koraidon has an Exhibit at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo, Japan from March 7-9th. During the event, fans won’t be able to see this Pokémon come to life, but that doesn’t mean that the project is only there for looks. According to the official press release, the Honda Koraidon can go into its “Sprinting Build,” which can have the Pokémon walk on all four legs and self-stand on two wheels. This might sound bizarre, but this innovation is thanks to Honda Riding Assist, which operates using the self-balancing technology cultivated in ASIMO humanoid robot research.

For Pokémon fans, Koraidon has several abilities which include the Sprinting Build, Limited Build, Swimming Build, and Gliding Build. While it might be cool to see these other builds make it into Honda’s project, the very thought of one being brought into reality thanks to the advancements of technology is astonishing in itself.

Honda Koraidon Project

In the Sprinting build, the Honda Koraidon’s hands and legs, neck, and facial movements will change along with its speed. This project can operate while standing and will feature moving eyes, face, and eyelids to match. This feat is pretty astonishing, especially within the world of automized vehicles. Honda realized a life-size reproduction of the Pokémon character and made sure to add in the smallest of details to match this Legendary figure. They even matched the height, which is 8’2″, and weight, which is 668 lbs.

This level of detail for a project based on a Pokémon character hasn’t been seen to this extent before. While Toyota reimagined Miraidon, Honda utilized their technology to push the limits. Taking a look at the video, it’s easy to see how much dedication and passion was put into making a full-scale manufactured motorcycle.

What do you think about Pokémon’s collaboration with Honda? Would you like to see this project in person? Let us know in the comments section below!