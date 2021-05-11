Pokemon and Katy Perry Announce Release Date for New Single

✖

The Pokemon Company and Katy Perry have released a new poster to promote Perry's upcoming musical collaboration. After several days of teases, The Pokemon Company revealed that Katy Perry's "Electric" will be released this Friday. "Electric" is a new single made as part of The Pokemon Company's P25 Music project, a musical celebration of the Pokemon franchise's 25th anniversary. Perry teased that "Electric" would be getting released soon via a Spotfiy playlist with songs with first letters that spelled out "Electric Soon" earlier this week. After The Pokemon Company confirmed those teases were legitimate yesterday by retweeting some reactions to the tease, Perry then released the following poster on her Twitter account.

"Electric" will be Perry's first singles release of 2021 and could mark Perry's return to the Top 40 charts. An eight-second teaser of the song was also released, which you can check out below. Neither Perry nor The Pokemon Company has indicated whether there are any other plans for the single, such as a music video featuring Pikachu or a digital concert.

i know y’all have been waiting for this one 👀 and it’s almost here! Presave⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary! https://t.co/3rQwfWiQsy ya kno✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Xr4fwJGo7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 10, 2021

The P25 Music project has featured a number of interesting events and collaborations. In addition to the long-awaited Katy Perry single, The Pokemon Company also released a 15-minute virtual concert featuring Post Malone. Not only did the concert feature Pokemon vibing as an animated version of Malone sang about staying in a relationship solely for the sex, Malone also sang a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" made specifically for the P25 Music project. More collaborations are on the way later this year. Additionally, Pokemon Go is teasing their own loose tie-in with the P25 Music project by releasing the musically-themed Mythical Pokemon Meloetta as part of its next Pokemon Go Fest event.