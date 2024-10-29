New Pokemon Leak May Reveal Pokemon Legends: Z-A Starters

The Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters have potentially leaked. This month Pokemon fans have been flooded with Pokemon leaks featuring Pokemon games from yesteryear, Pokemon games of the present, and Pokemon games of the future. And this is because Game Freak — the developer responsible for shepherding the series — was subject of a massive data breach.

The latest Pokemon leak involves the starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2025 via the Nintendo Switch, and possibly the Nintendo Switch 2 as well, based on previous leaks. Despite being on the horizon, Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t said anything about or shown anything of the game since its reveal. When this will change, remains to be seen, but in the meantime, plenty of the game has leaked.

The latest leak doesn’t directly involve Pokemon Legends: Z-A, however, the implications of it extend to the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel. More specifically, the key art for the 2025 Pokemon World Championships has leaked, and it features three random Pokemon starters from previous Pokemon games. To this end, they are presumably going to be the three starters chosen for Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

As for the three starters, they are the Generation 6 starters, aka the Pokemon X & Y starters. In other words, Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin. Given the game’s setting — Lumiose City of Pokemon X & Y — this isn’t too surprising. That said, right now it is just speculation based on the 2025 Pokemon World Championships key art leak. The key art leak is legit, but it remains to be seen if it is related to Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Why these three starters would feature, if they weren’t the starters of 2025’s big Pokemon release, isn’t immediately obvious. However, in the past Pokemon World Championships key arts have not always been related to that year’s big Pokemon game, so it is possible there is nothing to this.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt like any leak, especially one with this much speculation. As for Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company, none have commented on this latest leak and the speculation it has created.

H/T, Centro Leaks.