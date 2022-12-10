Pokemon Leaker Teases Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC teases have seemingly begun via a prominent Pokemon leaker who has proven cryptic, but reliable in the past. Unfortunately, the first DLC tease is a very broad one. Using a Twitter poll, the leaker seems to tease the DLC will star one of the following four characters: Heath, Geeta, another professor, or a new character entirely. And this is the extent of the tease, which has yet to be followed up at the moment of writing this.

For those that don't know: Heath is the author of the Scarlet Book, a historian, and led the Area Zero Expedition. Meanwhile, Geeta is the chairwoman of the Pokemon League in Paldea as well as one of the Champion-ranked Trainers. She's a bit divisive among fans so if she was the star of the DLC it may not go down very well.

Below, you can check out the tease in question, as well as a compelling theory it has inspired:

DLC leaks have started (via K). One of these should be the right answer. pic.twitter.com/HjosgGv5dI — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) December 8, 2022

My guess is that it has something to do with this location:



My first guess was, that it‘s violet exclusive, the other one scarlet. But this door says something like „it can‘t be opened, is it broken?“



Prob. leads into the depths where the 3rd Legendary is. (DLC) pic.twitter.com/KKA9viZgwt — Sunburn (@NotSunburn) December 8, 2022

As you would expect, Game Freak and Nintendo haven't touched this speculation in any capacity, and we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are both available for individual purchase via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of best-selling Pokemon games, click here.

"Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game."