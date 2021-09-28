Pokemon Legends: Arceus Will Introduce Two New Kinds of Wild Pokemon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature two new kinds of wild Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a new trailer featuring some brand new information about the upcoming Pokemon games. While the fanbase’s attention is mostly focused on the new Pokemon revealed in the trailer – a new Scyther evolution called Kleavor – but the trailer also teased two new kinds of wild Pokemon that will appear in the game. The first of these are “noble Pokemon,” Pokemon blessed with special power from an unknown source. These Pokemon are considered special to the residents of the Hisui region and wardens are assigned to keep the noble Pokemon’s territory unviolated and to provide them with offerings of food and water. For reasons unknown, several noble Pokemon become frenzied during the course of the course of the game, requiring the player character to intervene. These Pokemon appear to be similar to the totem Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Sun and Moon and could be used as an equivalent to gym battles. You can check out the noble version of Kleavor in the tweet below:

One of the frenzied Pokémon you’ll encounter is Kleavor, the Axe Pokémon.



Special minerals found in Hisui cause Scyther to evolve into this Pokémon. Parts of its body have hardened into stone. Chipping away at that stone only makes it sharper.https://t.co/GCA6oUbQnJ pic.twitter.com/S2XvflmjKy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 28, 2021

The other new kind of Pokemon are alpha Pokemon. A press release from The Pokemon Company notes that an alpha Pokemon are larger than normal and have glowing red eyes. Not only are alpha Pokemon stronger than their regular counterparts, they are also a lot more aggressive than normal Pokemon and will chase and attack players if they get too close. It’s unclear whether these Pokemon will appear randomly in the wild or if they have some sort of connection to the plot like noble Pokemon.

We’re still learning a lot about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which presents a new style of Pokemon. This game seems to be built more on open world exploration, with players surveying the Hisui region (the area that will become known as the Sinnoh region) and compiling information for the area’s first Pokedex. Battles will take place on the overworld map and will focus on move speed instead of using typical turns. By using different stances, players can adjust the power or speed of their Pokemon’s attacks.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.