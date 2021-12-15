Pokemon Legends: Arceus Confirms Another Mythical Pokemon Is Coming to Game

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature a second post-credit mission that will involve a Mythical Pokemon. Players who have save data for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on their Nintendo Switch will be able to encounter Darkrai in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Once players view the end credits in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they’ll receive a research mission that will lead to an encounter with Darkrai. Players with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl save data will also receive an outfit based on Team Galactic’s modern uniform. A screenshot of Darkrai from the game was also provided as part of the announcement, which can be viewed below.

This is the second post-credit Mythical Pokemon announced for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Players with save data for Pokemon Sword and Shield will receive a similar mission that leads to an ecounter with Shaymin’s Land Forme.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new style of Pokemon game set in a past era of the Pokemon world. The game is set in the Hisui region, the area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region. Players will be tasked to collect data for the region’s first ever Pokedex while investigating a mysterious phenomenon that is causing some Pokemon to go berserk. Notably, the game uses new catch and battle mechanics. The game lacks a separate battle screen. Instead, players deploy their Pokemon on the “overworld” map to battle wild Pokemon. Catching Pokemon involves sneaking up on them instead of randomly encountering them in tall grass.

While the game is set in the past, there are ties with present-day games. Today, The Pokemon Company revealed several new NPCs with ties to present-day characters from the Sinnoh region. Two indigenous groups were revealed – the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan, each of which seemingly have ties to the Legendary Pokemon Palkia and Dialga – as well as Ginkgo Guild Merchants. Both new merchants, Volo and Ginter, appear to be ancestors of Cynthia and Volkner respectively. Team Galactic also appears as the Galaxy Expedition Team.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28, 2022.