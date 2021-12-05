Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leaker Reveals Potential New Pokedex Details

Next month, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on Nintendo Switch, offering a new look at the past of the Pokemon world. The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the creatures players can expect to encounter, but there are still quite a few questions about which Pokemon will appear in the game’s Pokedex. However, leaker @Riddler_Khu on Twitter has revealed some potential new details about this aspect of the game. As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from The Pokemon Company.

In the Tweet from @Riddler_Khu embedded below, several Pokedex numbers can be found. Some of these numbers are associated with Pokemon already revealed for the game; for example, #722 is Rowlett, one of the game’s starters.

A sneak peak of Hisuian Pokedex: pic.twitter.com/us8Ll8L2WR — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) December 4, 2021

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisui region, which is actually Sinnoh in the distant past. In a follow-up Tweet, @Riddler_Khu points out that all of the established Sinnoh Pokemon (Pokedex numbers 387-493) will all be available in the game. In another Tweet (which can be found right here), the leaker also showcases blanked out slots representing some of the Hisuian forms players can expect to see. This has led to a lot of speculation about forms that have not been revealed yet. One prominent theory is that each of the game’s starters will have a unique final evolution, but that has not been confirmed.

Thankfully, Pokemon fans won’t have to keep waiting much longer for more information! With the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl last month, The Pokemon Company will likely put a much bigger focus on promoting Legends: Arceus. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the game, and its changes to the classic Pokemon formula have a lot of fans eager to see how things play out. Fans will get the chance to find out for themselves when Pokemon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28th! In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

