Pokemon Legends: Arceus Shiny Encounter Brings Player to Tears

Just like in previous Pokemon games, catching shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is difficult. Catching shiny Pokemon in the new Pokemon game isn’t inherently difficult, as anyone can do it, but it’s a tedious process that demands lots of time. This is the challenge of catching shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, dedicating the time. If you’re a shiny hunter, catching a single shiny is hardly noteworthy, but for many players, it’s a big moment. To this end, one player literally broke out in tears of joy after catching their first shiny in the game.

According to the player, it was 1 a.m. and they were tired and ready to shut off the game after what sounds like an unsuccessful period chasing down shinies. And right as they were about to do this, they ran into a shiny Infernape, which is quite the challenging shiny to catch in the game. Better yet, the Pokemon was caught on the first time with an Ultra Ball.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the encounter for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

A shiny Infernape isn’t the hardest shiny to catch in the game, but it’s also far from the most common, which likely made the moment all the more special for the player.

Of course, catching shinies in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is easier than in most other Pokemon games because they spawn in the overworld. This doesn’t make them appear more often, but it does save players a ton of time grinding battle encounters. As you would expect, some players don’t like this aspect of the game, but for others, it is a user-friendly improvement.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the latest Pokemon game, click here.

“Pokemon Legends: Arceus is easily the strongest Pokemon game made in recent memory and should provide unforgettable memories that rival the first time a player first encountered a favorite Pokemon or conquered their first Pokemon Champion fight,” reads a snippet of our official and glowing review of the game. “It’s a must-buy Pokemon game destined to land on many “top games of the year” lists and should bring countless new and lapsed fans to the franchise.”