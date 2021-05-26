Pokemon Legends: Arceus Release Date Announced

✖

In addition to announcing the release date for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl today, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo also revealed the release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the new and somewhat unusual Pokemon video game. Specifically, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch early next year on January 28, 2022, and pre-orders are available right now here on Amazon for the upcoming title.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is somewhat unusual for the Pokemon franchise because it explicitly takes place in the past, which is a first. As revealed earlier this year when it was announced, the video game takes place in the Sinnoh region of a previous era long before the events of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl. Perhaps most notably, Pokemon Legends: Arceus seems to fuse a bit more action elements into the traditional role-playing game framework of previous Pokemon video games, taking the vast locations and roaming Pokemon of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield to its natural conclusion.

"As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home," the initial announcement earlier this year stated in part. "To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviors, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience."

As noted above, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Known details about the title are relatively limited, but it is known that it will include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as starter Pokemon and feature the making of the first Pokedex. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming and unusual Pokemon video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen and heard about Pokemon Legends: Arceus so far? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming video game in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.