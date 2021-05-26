Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

✖

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's release dates have been revealed. The remakes of the beloved Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games will be released on November 19, 2021. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for Brilliant Diamond and here on Amazon for Shining Pearl.

As part of the announcements, The Pokemon Company also revealed the box art for both games, showing off the mascot Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia roaring as energy gleams off their bodies. A Dual Pack containing both games will also be released for the games. You can check out a first look at the box art below:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the long-awaited remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the twin games that launched the fourth generation of Pokemon games. Set in the Sinnoh region, the games focus on players training their Pokemon as they try to stop Team Galactic from using the powerful Legendary Pokemon of the region to recreate the entire universe. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are "faithful remakes" of the original games, with the games utilizing a chibi-like style to mimic the pixel art of the original games. The scale of the towns and areas remain the same as the original, providing players with an additional nostalgia-driven experience. The story has been faithfully reproduced and the various game functions have been revitalized for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will also add various player-friendly conveniences from more recent games, along with the more recent style of battle screens (with up close and personal Pokemon battles.)

Notably, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the first "main series" games that will not be developed by Game Freak. ILCA, Inc. is developing the game, with longtime Pokemon director Junichi Masuda co-directing the game with ILCA's Yuichi Ueda.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aren't the only Pokemon games coming out soon. The Pokemon Company will also release Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world style Pokemon game set in Sinnoh's ancient past. That game will feature a brand new style of battle mechanics along with a continuous game experience that shifts from exploration to battle on the same screen.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.