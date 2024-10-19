Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Scarlet and Violet Connection

A new Pokemon Legends: Z-A leak has revealed a connection to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet some Pokemon fans were not expecting. Despite not being received well by critics, and dividing Pokemon fans on Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the fastest-selling games in Nintendo history and among the best-selling Pokemon games of all time. To this end, we suspect Gen 10, the next mainline Pokemon games, not to stray away far away from the formula of Scarlet and Violet. Meanwhile, even spin-off game Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be similar in some regards.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A — which may be releasing sooner rather than later — is a follow-up to 2022’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which switched up the Pokemon formula in an attempt to attract new fans to the series, particularly the core gamer audience, according to Game Freak. To this end, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will likely be just more Pokemon Legends: Arceus with new features and ideas mixed in. That said, apparently its art style is going to be similar to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Over on social media platform X, well known Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu recently posted a tease pertaining to Pokemon Legends: Z-A. More specifically, the leaker posted the following: “Well Ikkaku art style looks similar to Titan.”

What does this mean? Well, Ikkaku is the codename for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Meanwhile, Titan was one of the two codenames for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Knowing this, the tease is much more straight forward.

All of that said, remember to take what is here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is typically reliable, this is just rumor/leak. In other words, this is not official news. What is unclear is if this information is based on inside sources or the a look at the early of the build of the game that has supposedly been obtained in the recent Game Freak Hack.

At the moment of publishing, Game Freak nor Nintendo have commented on this specific rumor. We don’t suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Pokemon coverage — including the latest Pokemon news, the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and the latest Pokemon speculation — click here.