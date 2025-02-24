The Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters may have just been accidentally confirmed by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. Ahead of what is anticipated to be a big showing for Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this week at Pokemon Presents, The Official Pokemon World Championship 2025 Art has been revealed, and it caught the eye of the all Pokemon fans looking forward to the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel, primarily because it may have just revealed the three starters of the new Pokemon game.

As some Pokemon fans will know, there is precedent of the Pokemon World Championship artworks of any given year prominently featuring the relevant starter Pokemon of any given year. This isn’t always the case, but is is often enough the association has been made over the years.

Going into the unveiling of Pokemon Legends: Z-A this week, some Pokemon fans are expecting the starters simply to be the three starters of Pokemon X and Y given the shared setting between the two games. For those that don’t know, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set in Lumiose City, a settlement in Kalos Region, the setting of Pokemon X and Y. As a result, some Pokemon fans think the starters of Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin will simply transfer over.

Not all Pokemon fans believe this though because of the precedent set by Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which had a mix of starters from three different generations. There is no guarantee its sequel will follow suit, but this is the only precedent for it to follow as the second game in this Pokemon spin-off series from Game Freak.

Those that fall into the former camp though just got a boost because the aforementioned Pokemon World Championship 2025 Art features Chespin, Froakie, and Fennekin, which may suggest they will be the three relevant starters this year. This is because Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the 2025 Pokemon game, and thus the assumption is the specific trio are the starters of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, especially given the aforementioned historical context.

It is also possible they are featured because they will simply be in the game for players to catch in the wild just like the Sinnoh starters were available to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To this end, and in a strange turn of events, perhaps Toedscool, Vanillite, and Meowth will end up being the Pokemon Legends: Z-A starters. This is also a possibility, though unlikely.

Right now, all Pokemon fans have is speculation based on the artwork above, but it is more than they had before. Thankfully, this speculation will be replaced on February 27, during the aforementioned Pokemon Presents with official information.

