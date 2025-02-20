New Pokemon Announcement Is Good News for Pokemon Legends: Z-A

A new Pokemon announcement from Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo is good news for those looking forward to Pokemon Legends: Z-A on Nintendo Switch, and possibly the Nintendo Switch 2. It has been almost a year since the trio above announced Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a follow-up to 2022’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Since then, it has not said a single thing about the Pokemon game, which remains scheduled to release sometime this year. To this end, unless the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date is set to be delayed, then Pokemon Legends: Z-A won’t just need to resurface soon, but Pokemon fans looking forward to it are set to be inundated with information and media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game Freak, The Pokemon Company, and Nintendo have yet to confirm when the next Pokemon Legends: Z-A trailer will be released, but they did this morning confirm when the next Pokemon Presents will be. And just like years before, there will indeed be a Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day on February 27.

There has been no word what Pokemon games will be presents at the Pokemon Presents, but Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a safe bet. Not only is it the next big Pokemon game, scheduled to release this year, but it was notably revealed last year on February 27 during the 2024 Pokemon Presents.

The question is not whether or not Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be at this year’s Pokemon Presents, but whether it will get a release date during the showcase. To this end, it probably will. With the focus soon going to be on the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo will no doubt want Pokemon Legends: Z-A to be sorted. However, if it ends up being a cross-gen Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, then a release date may be withheld in order to not give away the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

If the Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date is not revealed this time next week, Pokemon fans will at least have a new trailer, no doubt featuring the first Pokemon for the game, including some potentially unexpected starters, and perhaps next to the reveal of Pokemon Gen 10.

For more Pokemon coverage — including all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A news, all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon Legends: Z-A speculation — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.