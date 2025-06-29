Pokemon Legends: Z-A Fans Split Over Potential Leak: “Is This AI?

With only months left until the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, fans have been hungry to get their hands on any new content they might be able to find. With several trailers offering a deeper look into gameplay, leak and speculation season has kicked into full gear. However, some social media posts that have claimed to share leaked footage or images have sparked a division in the fanbase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most anticipated features confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the return of Mega Evolution. The fan-favorite gimmick enables certain Pokemon to gain an extra, temporary evolutionary stage with powerful perks. The mechanic was first introduced in X and Y, and has been a heavily demanded option by players since it vanished after Let’s Go, Pikachu and Let’s Go, Eevee.

However, leaks that have seemingly confirmed new Mega Evolution options have been met with scrutiny by players, with many calling out a possible use of AI to manipulate the images.

Mega Dragalage “Leak” Called Out for Possible AI

In a recent social media post shared by the occasionally credible Centro Leaks account, the leaker has included an image of what could be a Mega Dragalge. The Dragon/Poison-type was originally introduced in the Kalos region but was not included in the original Mega-capable lineup.

While the image looked amazing at first glance, players in the comments were quick to call out the strange background, inconsistent design, and odd coloration of the alleged leak. One Pokemon fan has commented, “Just some context for the comment section: It looks like an image was put through an AI program, like Mega Starmie. I honestly don’t know why these leakers keep doing this,” while another has added, “this looks totally AI generated, i don’t think this is a real leak.”

Others have been less concerned about the leak’s credibility, calling out Centro Leaks for not putting a warning label or shield over the image to prevent spoilers for the upcoming game.

Dragalge has remained a popular Pokemon up through recent games due to its unusual typing and powerful moves. The Dragon/Poison-type has a whimsical design with bits of algae-like embellishments over its body. Mega Evolution typically enhances the base look of the Pokemon without changing the core of its Second Stage evolution dramatically. For example, Mega Alteria gains additional fluffy clouds while Mega Lucario gets some additional embellishments to its base design, as well as some additional color.

The alleged leak shared on Centro Leaks dramatically changes the look of Dragalge, giving it what appears to be swaths of hair, antlers, and a lack of eyes. This doesn’t appear to be a real leak, due to the missing details from the original design.

At this time, no new Mega Evolutions have been revealed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While this doesn’t mean they won’t be a surprise reveal closer to the launch, there is also the possibility that new Mega options won’t be included as part of the title. This could be a way to manage the Mega Stone mechanic and keep the number of super-powered Pokemon limited.

However, with new starters being used throughout gameplay, as well as the inclusion of Pokemon from more recent generations of the series, it would be exciting to see additional Mega-capable companions in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. While leaks have been a great way to get inside information about upcoming games in the past, it seems his won’t be the case the return to Kalos, and players should be extra critical about the information they see online, even if it is from leakers who have had reliable posts in past years. The best way to know if something is AI or not is to keep up on official sources and watch the newest trailers and streams when they come out.