Wild Pokemon Legends: Z-A Rumor Surprises Fans: “I Liked Every Single Thing I Read”

A new — and wild — Pokemon Legends: Z-A rumor is making the rounds, and fans are in love with what it is pitching as an inside scoop on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. Considering the source of the rumor, and the details it shares, it is probably fake, but in absence of official details, Pokemon fans are eating it up.

The absence of official Pokemon Legends: Z-A details may have something to do with the fact it will end up being both a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game, and until the latter is revealed, Nintendo doesn’t want to dive too much into the new Pokemon game. Whatever the case, the longer it leaves fans with zero details, the more rumors start to populate sharing details in its place.

The latest comes from 4chan, and it has a metric ton to divulge about the Pokemon game. The first detail the rumor shares is that the game is set a few years after the events of Pokemon X and Pokemon Y.

Meanwhile, Pokemon fans can apparently look forward to choosing between the following three starters at the start of the game: Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin. Also at the start of the game, players will choose between a male and female character: Andrew and Indila, assistants to Professor Sycamore.

“They eventually join the redevelopment team, Quasar. Quasar is led by a man named Rico who has the vision of a new Kalos where people and Pokemon can co-exist together,” reads the rumor. “His plan is to expand Lumiose City from its original size and install artificial biomes around the city, similar to the terrarium from the Indigo Disk.

To this end, the game is said to be set entirely in Lumiose City, bolstered by five “surrounding areas” that features a forest area, a swamp area, a desert area, a coastal area, and a snowy forest area.

The job of the player is to go these areas, catch Pokemon, collect resources, and clear the boss from the area. Once this done, the area will complete and buildings will be built on top of it alongside an artificial biome. And apparently this will connect to Lumiose City, expanding it with new buildings, shops, and missions.

It is noted that characters, gym leaders, and rivals from Pokemon X and Pokemon Y will be back, obviously a bit older and potentially with new careers. Other characters from other games, such as Looker and Emmet, are also teased.

Rideable Pokemon is also mentioned. To this end, there will supposedly be five: Gogoat for land, Noivern for flight, Lapras for swimming, Rhyhorn for smashing rocks, and Mamoswine for ice travel.

The rumor then pivots to Mega Evolutions, claiming the game will introduce 34 new ones spanning all the different generations of games.

For those interested, the rumor — which can be seen here — also dives into side quests and endgame spoilers. The only other thing of note said about the game is that it is the end of an era for Pokemon, and the final game set in the “old timeline” of Pokemon,” with the next mainline installment set to “reboot” the franchise.

“Because of this, Pokemon Legends: Z-A is one last celebration of the franchise which is why Mega Evolutions were brought back alongside some old characters,” claims the rumor. “Ultimately, this is what the ‘ZA’ in Legends Z-A represents. Z is the final word of the English alphabet, hence the end of the timeline. A is the start of the alphabet, hence the beginning of a new timeline.”

Is any of this true? We don’t know. There is now way to verify any of this information currently. Given the anonymous source though, it is probably fake. Another red flag is just how many details it shares. Usually a rumor with these many details is always false, though not every time. Whatever the case, it has Pokemon fans excited, hoping it is true.

“Am I wrong if I liked every single thing I read on the whole thread,” writes one fan of the rumor. “Mega Greninja would go hard,” adds a second fan. A third further adds: “Every day I’m getting more and more exited”

For now, take everything here with as many grains of salt as you can. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What here would you like to see in Pokemon Legends: Z-A?