Pokemon: Let’s Go Makes Big Change from Pokemon: Yellow

Pokemon: Let’s Go is making one big change from the game it was inspired by.

Yesterday, the Pokemon–themed variety show Pokechi revealed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch games would not use HMs, which grant Pokemon special moves that overcome overworld map obstacles. Instead, Pikachu and Eevee will both learn special technique that they can learn in addition to their regular moves.

The reveal came when Pokemon director Junichi Masuda revealed Pikachu using the move Splash Surf in battle against a Geodude. The Surfing version of Pikachu dates back to Pokemon: Yellow, where players could play a special minigame by transferring a Pikachu from Pokemon Stadium into the game.

Pikachu and Eevee can use moves Diagonical Cut to cut down trees and Water Walk to pass over certain patches of water. It’s likely players will need to unlock these moves, much in the same ways that players originally needed to find HMs in the original Pokemon games. However, unlike HMs, these techniques won’t take up one of Pikachu’s move slots.

HMs were a key part of older Pokemon games, but were transitioned out in Pokemon Sun and Moon. The issue with HMs was that Pokemon couldn’t unlearn the moves like regular moves, which meant that they permanently took up a move slot. To offset this, players usually loaded up one or two Pokemon with all HM moves, which defeated the purpose of teaching HMs to Pokemon in the first place.

Pokemon Sun and Moon replaced HMs with the PokeRide feature, which allowed players to summon Pokemon and use them to complete certain tasks. A Charizard could fly a player from one location to another, while Lapras can surf over the water. The PokeRide feature is also returning to Pokemon: Let’s Go, but only with Pokemon that the player has in their collection.

Several moves were also showcased in the new trailer, which hasn’t been uploaded online by Nintendo. Eevee used a new Fire-Type move called Flare Burn, while Pikachu’s surf move is called Splash Surf. Based on some previously released promotional art, it’s likely that Eevee will be able to use moves based on its various evolutions, while Pikachu will know a Flying-Type attack that references the Flying Pikachu seen in Pokemon: Yellow.

We’ll likely hear more information about these new Pokemon: Let’s Go features during the upcoming Nintendo Direct, which was delayed due to severe weather issues in Japan.

(h/t Serebii)