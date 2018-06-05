‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Could Become a Second Series of Pokemon Games

Game Freak seems to acknowledge that the Pokemon: Let’s Go games could turn into a second series of Pokemon games.

Last week, Nintendo announced Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, a pair of new Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. There was a lot of confusion as to whether these games, which were developed by Game Freak, were the next “main series” games or if they were a kind of new spin-off series like Pokemon Mystery Dungeon.

Traditionally, Pokemon spin-offs don’t fit within the main series model, but Pokemon: Let’s Go is more of a simplification of the Pokemon games, designed for newcomers and casual fans, than a radically different type of gameplay format. It’s also a loose remake of Pokemon Yellow, although game developers are quick to point out that the games were “inspired by” or “based on” Pokemon Yellow rather than being a true remake.

Nintendo further confused fans by announcing that Game Freak was also developing a new pair of “traditional” Pokemon games similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon or Pokemon X and Y, which will come out in 2019 and retain the features that Pokemon enthusiasts have come to expect in their games.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Game Freak director Junichi Masuda didn’t exactly clear up the fan debate, but he did seem to acknowledge that Pokemon: Let’s Go could turn into their own line that runs parallel to the more traditional Pokemon series. When asked whether he could envision Game Freak developing two series of Pokemon games – a Pokemon: Let’s Go series and a main series, he noted that it could happen. “I’d say there’s a possibility of that, should the games sell really well and obviously a lot of people play them,” Masuda said.

Obviously, the Pokemon: Let’s Go games are going to be big sellers, as the first Pokemon games ever to be released for a console games. And it seems that Game Freak really looks at the new games as a new gateway game for the Pokemon franchise. In fact, much of the simplification seems to focus on making a game playable by young children. “I wanted to create a new experience for kids and with [Pokemon: Let’s Go] I decided to shift that towards more of a kind of casual, lighter experience,” Masuda said.

However, it doesn’t appear that Game Freak is already limbering up for a Pokemon sequel. “Right now we’re really focusing on the development, and just getting a lot of people to play the games in the first place!” Masuda said.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee comes out on November 16, 2018.