Internet Reacts to Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu

Tonight has been a jam-packed evening for Pokemon fans, with the announcement of a new blocky adventure for smartphones and Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest; a brand new Pokemon RPG coming in 2019; and the two Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee coming to Switch in November.

But what’s just as epic as the game announcements are the reactions that have come from Pokemon fans, particularly with the confirmation of the two Pokemon: Let’s Go adventures. You can check out some of the best reactions below:

FINALLY I CAN DIE ON PEACE pic.twitter.com/fw82B1WZ7c — Richie (@SuperRichie64) May 30, 2018

THIS IS THE NEWS WE WANTED pic.twitter.com/2Xsln6vPYT — Artemishowl (@Artemishowl_) May 30, 2018

NO FLIPPIN WAY!!🔥 — Sparkie Joy (@SparkieJoy) May 30, 2018

I AM SO HAPPY, I THOUGHT THE RPG WAS THE MINECRAFT KIDDY THING – GIMME THIS, OMAHAGAHAA — Huzzy (@HuzzyGamesLoL) May 30, 2018

THIS HAS BEEN THE CRAZIEST EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER EVER pic.twitter.com/vopWp18Xbn — Iceman Gogeta (@EiyuuYamcha) May 30, 2018

No freaking way! This changes everything.#TeamEevee — ProdigiesNation (@ProdigiesNation) May 30, 2018

This is SO MUCH better looking than I expected for some reason. — NintendoFanGirl 🎮 (@NintendoFanGirl) May 30, 2018

However, there are a few Pokemon fans that are feeling burned by the announcement, insisting that the game isn’t for them…

UGH WHY WAS THIS ACTUALLY REAL — Dreadfury von Aegis, Omen of Retribution (@DreadfuryDK) May 30, 2018

This was a mistake — Ed (@EdTheNerd) May 30, 2018

That said, there appears to be a lot of anticipation for the games and not so many critiques about them. Granted, we haven’t seen too much in action just yet, but with E3 just a couple of weeks away, that’s likely to change. Pokemon fans should gear up for the biggest year yet for the franchise. Gotta catch ’em all!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will ship on November 16 for Nintendo Switch.