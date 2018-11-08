‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Gets Its Own Twitter Emoji

Twitter is celebrating the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go with its very own Twitter emoji.

Earlier today, Twitter users discovered that using the hashtag #PokemonLetsGo will add a Poke Ball emoji to your tweet. You can check it out in action below:

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are the new Pokemon games out next week for the Nintendo Switch. The games are loose remakes of Pokemon Yellow, but with new mechanics and a slightly modified storyline. Players will no longer have to battle wild Pokemon in order to catch them. Instead they’ll be sent to a catch screen similar to Pokemon Go‘s in which players toss a Poke Ball (either via the Poke Ball Plus controller or via one of the Nintendo Switch controllers) to catch them.

You’ll also be able to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go, which also unlocks the new Mythical Pokemon Meltan, the first Mythical Pokemon that can evolve.

The game also features a new pair of protagonists, a new rival, and cameos by several fan-favorite characters, like the anime’s Team Rocket and the trio of protagonists from Pokemon Red and Blue and Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen.

While some of the more complex features from main series Pokemon games didn’t make the cut (notably, the game does away with abilities and held items), Game Freak is already developing a more traditional Pokemon RPG that will be released in 2019. If Pokemon: Let’s Go does well, Game Freak might develop it into its own line of Pokemon games, giving the franchise two main series.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee will be released on November 16th.