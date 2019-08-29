Pokemon Masters Now Available To Download

Moments ago, Pokemon Masters went live, meaning it’s now available to download on iOS via the App Store and on Android via Google Play. And for those that don’t know: it’s free to download, though it does have in-app purchases. Of course, given that it just launched means everyone and their cousin is trying to download it right now, which is causing error screens and server issues for many players. It’s also important to note that before you download the game, whether on the App Store or Google Play, you will need 1.3 GB of space available. If you don’t have this much space available, the game won’t download.

On iOS, you will need OS 11 or higher. Meanwhile, the developer recommends a device with at least 2GB of RAM. As for Android, you will need OS 5.0 or higher, with 7.0 or higher recommended. Further, a similar RAM recommendation is noted.

“Start a new adventure in the Pokémon world,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Explore the all-new island of Pasio! There’s a tournament of 3-on-3 battles being held on Pasio called the Pokémon Masters League. Aim to become its champion as you battle with famous Trainers and make a dream team of friends on the way! Form a team with three Trainers and their Pokémon to target your opponents’ weaknesses and deal big damage! Enjoy co-op play with friends all around the world! In co-op play, three players team up for fun, exciting battles! Work together to emerge victorious!”

