Pokemon Masters Pre-Registration Is Now Open

Good news, Pokemon fans! Pre-registration is officially now open for Pokemon Masters , the upcoming mobile video game from DeNA and The Pokemon Company that pits players against various gym leaders and champions from the Pokemon franchise. The game is notable for its battling mechanics as well as the fact that it takes place in an entirely new location within the Pokemon universe.

Specifically, the companies revealed early this morning that pre-registration is now open on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android). In addition to the pre-registration opening up, the game has also added a number of instructional videos to YouTube which explain how to play and various aspects related to that such as the evolution of Pokemon within the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out one of these videos embedded below:

It’s also been revealed that Pokemon Masters will see a sort of limited release in Singapore for Android devices today, and will also feature a similar release in Canada. The press release for the game describes this as a “preview version” with “select content” available for folks to play ahead of its full release. It sounds like a demo, but with progress and saves that will transfer over to the full thing when it’s out.

Pokemon Masters, described as “a free-to-start game with in-app purchases,” is a collaboration between the Pokemon Company and DeNA, the maker of popular mobile games like Fire Emblem Heroes and Attack on Titans Tactics. It is scheduled to release for iOS and Android this summer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.