McDonald's Pokemon Card Sells for $500 on eBay

✖

The Pokemon card promotion at McDonald's has led to strong interest on the secondary market since it began last month, but one of the cards from the set just sold for an incredible $500! The card in question is a Pikachu from the set, and would seem to be pretty average to most fans; this one wasn't even one of the holograms! However, the card features a rare error, where the corners of the card have a cut edge, as opposed to a completely rounded one, like the rest of the set. It's a tiny detail many would have missed, but it translated to big bucks for the seller! The original auction can be found right here.

Error cards are often some of the most sought after for collectors, so it's not all that surprising that this one would go for so much money. At this point, it's unclear just how common this error might be, but fans might want to look at their Pikachu cards to check, just in case. Given how few of these seem to have popped up over the last few months, it seems like a safe bet that this is pretty uncommon!

Interest in Pokemon cards has been growing over the last few months, with some of the hottest cards from the series selling for record numbers on sites like eBay. Unsurprisingly, that led to a lot of interest for the current McDonald's promotion, with whole cases of the Happy Meal items bypassing the restaurant locations and going up for auction. Last month, McDonald's reached out to ComicBook.com to address the situation and reveal steps the company was taking to curtail these problems. Since then, it seems that the cards have become less difficult to come by for kids and Pokemon fans alike!

The McDonald's Pokemon promotion includes 25 cards featuring all of the starters from the various generations, as well as Pikachu. Throughout the promotion, Happy Meals include blind packs of four cards, with each one having the 25th anniversary logo for the franchise. Each pack includes one hologram version of one of the cards. The packs are included alongside additional items, such as frames, stickers, and card boxes.

Have you picked up any of the McDonald's Pokemon cards? Have you been enjoying the current promotion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!