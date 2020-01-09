Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Demo Available Today

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company announced on Thursday during the latest Pokemon Direct that there’s a new Pokemon game in the works. It’s called Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, and it’s planned for a release on the Nintendo Switch in March. Mystery Dungeon fans won’t have to wait that long to play the game themselves though since Nintendo announced in the same Direct that a beta for the game will be available in the Nintendo eShop sometime on Thursday.

The announcement about the new Mystery Dungeon game kicked off the Pokemon Direct with Nintendo revealing close to the end of the game’s debut that it’ll have a demo available on Thursday. Information shared in the Direct didn’t give a specific time for when the demo would be available but confirmed that it’d be available “later today.”

It’s unclear how far into the game players will be able to go with the demo alone, but players won’t have to worry about losing their progress if they decide to buy the full game when it releases in March. Nintendo said that players’ saved data will be carried over to the full game, so if you’re already sold on the idea of revisiting the Mystery Dungeon series, you can get a head start on it today.

Get ready for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6, 2020!#PokemonMysteryDungeonDX pic.twitter.com/v4lEoEICxR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

If the game look familiar from what’s seen in the trailer above, it’s because it’s a remake of the original Mystery Dungeon. Nintendo’s page for the game has now gone live with more information along with the demo in question. Over on the Pokemon Twitter account, The Pokemon Company gave people a brief history lesson on the original Mystery Dungeon games that were released back in 2006.

🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ Who’s ready for a Pokémon history lesson? In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/BKJDNToh8D — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 9, 2020

