Pokemon's Latest Build-a-Bear Plush Completes the Eevee Evolution Set

Build-a-Bear has released several plushes based on the Pokemon franchise, and the last few years have seen multiple releases based on the evolutions of Eevee. Build-a-Bear started things off with Flareon in 2019, and has steadily offered Vaporeon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, and Leafeon. Just as 2022 draws to a close, Build-a-Bear has released the final "Eeveelution," allowing fans to complete the collection: Sylveon! Bundles featuring the Pokemon can be purchased from the company's website right now, and include the plush, a cape, a sleeper, and a 5-in-1 sound chip.

The bundle can be found at Build-a-Bear's website right here, and an image of the plush can be found below.

(Photo: Build-a-Bear)

The bundle is available for $72. Sylveon's release happens just as Build-a-Bear is hosting an online Pokemon sale. Select bundles based on the franchise are available for up to 25% off. Unsurprisingly, Sylveon is not included in this offer, and none of the other Eeveelutions are currently available. However, the sale should give fans an opportunity to snag any Pokemon plushes they might have otherwise missed, at a significant discount! The cheapest of these is Scorbunny, which can be acquired for $49.49.

It's fitting that Sylveon was the final Eevee form released, as it's currently the final one to appear in the games! In Pokemon Red and Green, Eevee was introduced alongside Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon. Pokemon Gold and Silver would add two more evolutions in the form of Espeon and Umbreon. A few years later, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl would add another pair of evolutions: Leafeon and Glaceon. Pokemon X and Y was the first game to incorporate Fairy-type Pokemon, and the biggest of these was Sylveon. Multiple Pokemon generations have released since X and Y, but none have featured a new form for Eevee. It's possible we could see more forms in future generations, but for now, Sylveon is the last!

Do you plan to purchase this Sylveon plush? Have you collected the rest of the set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!