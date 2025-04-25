Pokemon Gen 10 Map Leak Reveals Ocean Setting of Game

A new Pokemon Gen 10 leak has surfaced online, and potentially revealed the setting of the next mainline Pokemon game following Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokemon Sword and Shield before it. That said, those that don’t like seafaring may find this new leak disappointing, and consequently may find themselves more interested in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which has a far more traditional setting. As for the leak itself, it comes the way of Centro Leaks, a very consistent and reliable source when it comes to Pokemon.

Taking to social media platform X, Centro Leaks reports that Pokemon Gen 10, which is in development under the codename Gaia, will take place in the Cyclades. Of course, this is not literal, but rather means the setting will be based on and inspired by the Cyclades, much like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are inspired by the Iberian Peninsula.

Consequently, this mean there will lots of water to the map, which itself means lots of traveling by water. It remains to be seen how this will be realized, because water travel is a point of contention of many Pokemon fans.

Get ready for an oceanic adventure 🏝️



It's true, we can confirm that Pokémon Gen 10, codenamed Gaia, will take place in the Cyclades!



The game is planned for release next year exclusively for Switch 2 🛴 pic.twitter.com/zU9Dmm2U9u — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 25, 2025

As for the Cyclades, for those unfamiliar with the region of the world, is is a collection of roughly 30 Greek islands in the Aegan Sea. To this end, Pokemon Gen 10 will apparently be loosely connected to Greece, which in turn may inspire certain Pokemon, including the legendaries. This is typically been the MO of Game Freak over the last few installments, at least.

All of that said, remember this is just a report, not official information. Thus, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Typically though, Centro Leaks is quite reliable. So far, the report has not drawn out Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo for comment. Typically, none of this trio comments on rumors so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

