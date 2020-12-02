Pokemon Go: The One Kalos Pokemon You'll Want to Have in PvP

Pokemon Go has added some brand new Pokemon, but there's only one surprising standout. Pokemon Go is launching its Kalos Celebration event today, which adds over a dozen Pokemon from Pokemon X and Pokemon Y to the game. The new Pokemon include a few fan favorites like Greninja and Talonflame, but only one Pokemon has a chance to truly make an impact on Pokemon Go's GO Battle League metagame. Instead of chasing after Pokemon like Fennekin or Froakie, many Pokemon Go players are instead looking to catch tons of Bunnelby so they can have a competitive Diggersby in their collection.

At first glance, Diggersby doesn't look like much of a Pokemon. This Normal/Ground-type Pokemon has a max CP of just 1509 with a mediocre Attack stat. However, its strong Defense and Stamina stats gives Diggersby a lot of bulk and its mix of Ground-type and Normal-type moves gives it a few attacks that make it a viable choice on Great League teams. Many are comparing Diggersby as the Great League equivalent to the Legendary Pokemon Groudon, which is a popular choice on Master League teams. Diggersby even has the same ideal moveset of Mud Shot, Fire Punch, and Earthquake, which gives it strong STAB attacks and some extra coverage options.

The only other Pokemon that will find consistent use in PvP play is Chesnaught due to its unique Grass/Fighting-type combo. Chesnaught is a solid Great League option due to its ability to beat many of that format's most popular Pokemon, and it even has some surprise viability in Ultra League due to having Smack Down in its moveset.

The other Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Go this week don't have much use in competitive play, but that doesn't mean you can't still bring one on your team as you're climbing the ranks this season. Since several ranks just require players to complete battles instead of win them, it gives player the opportunity to test different Pokemon on their team.

Players can grab Diggersby, Chesnaught, and other new Pokemon as part of the Kalos Celebration event, which runs through December 8th. Players can also check out the overhauled Go Battle League, which launched a new season last week.