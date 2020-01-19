New Pokemon Rival Announced for Nintendo Switch

Developer Vewo Interactive has announced that its monster-catching and monster-battling game, Nexomon: Extinction, which wears its Pokemon influence on its sleeve, is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Further, the developer hints that more ports could be on the way, as it’s goal is to bring the game to as many players as possible. So, if you’re hoping for a PS4, Xbox One, or next-gen port, it sounds like you may get one eventually.

“We were unable to post any information until we had an official confirmation so please forgive the lack of updates over the past weeks,” writes the developer on Twitter. “Our goal is to bring Nexomon to as many people as possible and this is a huge step forward in the right direction. In order to deliver the best game possible to you and meet all technical, legal and quality requirements for the Switch we will need more time. We know many of you are eager to play now, but as a result of this, you will end up with a much better game which is ultimately our goal. Thank you for your patience and support!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

– OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – Hello Tamers! We are extremely excited to announce that Nexomon: Extinction will be coming to the Nintendo Switch! #nexomon #gamedev #indiegame #gamer pic.twitter.com/uF4H3eh0og — Nexomon (@NexomonGame) January 11, 2020

As you may know, Nexomon debuted last year via the PC and via Steam Early Access. And upon its release into early access, it garnered positive reviews on the platform. That said, as you will know, this genre is synonymous with Nintendo platforms, so it’s good to hear it’s coming to the Switch, and not just because this will make happy many Nintendo gamers happy, but because it should help the game’s commercial viability quite a bit.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a precise release date, but the game is expected to drop this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devises. For more media and information on the game, be sure to check out its Steam page, where it’s currently on sale.

H/T, Nintendo Everything.