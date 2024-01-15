Pokemon Officially Reveals Pecharunt

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed its newest Pokemon. Today, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Pecharunt, a new Mythical Pokemon introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet last week. This new Pokemon is tied to the Loyal Three and Ogerpon and is directly responsible for Ogerpon's isolation from society as well as the deaths of the Loyal Three. The new Pokemon's origin story was featured in a 5-minute long animated video, that debuted on Pokemon's social media today. You can check out the Pokemon's tragic tale below:

Signboards depicting one of Kitakami’s oldest folktales are scattered throughout the land—yet none of them make mention of Pecharunt.



What could be the true tale of this Mythical Pokémon? #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/7cou6sQdli — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 15, 2024

Pecharunt is a Poison/Ghost-type Pokemon with the ability to craft special mind-controlling mochi. When Pecharunt first used the mochi on a couple who had taken it in, the treats unlocked a hidden greed within the couple. While Pecharunt happily fulfilled the couple's initial requests, the couple eventually sent the Pokemon to Kitakami to retrieve a set of special masks that belonged to Ogerpon and its trainers. During its journey to Kitakami, Pecharunt enthralled Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti to serve as its retainers. While the three Pokemon assisted in stealing Ogerpon's masks, Ogerpon sought revenge for their implied murder of her human partner and killed the Loyal Three and knocked Pecharunt into a deep coma. Pecharunt awakens in the epilogue and kicks off a series of events that leads to its capture by the player character.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can unlock Pecharunt's storyline by downloading the Mythical Pecha Berry item from the Mystery Gift menu in the game. Players need to complete all three storylines for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in order to unlock Pecharunt's story in the epilogue.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.