Pokemon Shows Off Oreo Cookie Designs

The Pokemon Company has given fans a close-up view of all 16 Oreo cookie designs coming to stores starting today. Today marks the beginning of a limited-time collaboration between The Pokemon Company and the beloved cookie brand Oreo. A limited supply of Pokemon-themed Oreo cookies are hitting stores starting today, and The Pokemon Company has taken to Twitter to give fans an up-close view of these special cookies.

https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1437415836399067141

Designs for all 16 cookies can be seen, featuring Pokemon from several generations of games. While classic Pokemon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Dratini, and Sandshrew all appear on some of the cookies, other Pokemon like Sableye, Grookey, Pancham, Rowlet, and Piplup also appear. The new Pokemon x Oreo collaboration will have cookies of various rarities appearing in each pack, with the most rare cookie featuring the Mythical Pokemon Mew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the special Oreo cookies hitting stores, Pokemon and Oreo are also teaming up for a special art installation in Los Angeles. The art installation is located on Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles and will feature a Pikachu made entirely out of 3D replicas of the Pokemon Oreo cookies. Over 8000 3D replicas of the Pokemon x OREO cookies will be used for the art instillation, and Oreo will post the final reveal of the art project on their social channels when finished.

Oreo isn’t the only food brand getting in on the Pokemon action to celebrate the game franchise’s 25th anniversary. Krispy Kreme also recently announced a new line of Pokemon-branded donuts, which are currently available only in Australia. The Pokemon Company is also preparing to release two new games over the next few months – a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and a new style of Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is set in a past era of the Pokemon world. Other anniversary collaborations and promotions have also been released over the past few months.

Packs of the cookies are hitting shelves starting today. You can also purchase the cookies from the Oreo website while supplies last.