Pokemon and Palworld Have New Competition Releasing in October

Monster-training games aren't hard to come by, and even though Pokemon is pretty much at the top of that genre, Palworld gave Nintendo's long-running franchise a bit of competition this year when it released on the PC and Xbox platforms and, more recently, for the PS5. It shouldn't be too surprising then to see that some upcoming games are looking more at Palworld right now than they are at Pokemon when it comes to styles and features included in games like those. One of those games is Miraibo Go, and for Pokemon and Palworld players interested in trying out another competitor, developer Dreamcube just announced that Miraibo Go will release on October 10th.

The game itself is described as a "Pal-like" which is perhaps the first time that term has ever been used to sum up a game following the success of Palworld. And just as Pokemon fans were able to pretty quickly spot similarities between Nintendo's franchise and Palworld, particularly when it came to Pokemon vs. Pal comparisons, it's not difficult to see how Miraibo Go is looking to capture the attention of Palworld players probably more so than the Pokemon community.

As the trailer above illustrates, Miraibo Go has monsters called "Miras" that players can tame and then use in battles or in constructing bases. You explore by running around a map in a more open-world environment and can tame these monsters by throwing some sort of capture sphere at them. While there are only so many monster designs to go around given how many Pokemon there are and the new Pals to contend with, too, it's also pretty easy to see how closely some of these Miras mirror at least the general looks of Pokemon and Pals. There are also weapons involved, and while the gameplay trailer shows a character using a bow, we can clearly see that there are guns in Miraibo Go, too.

Unlike Palworld, Miraibo Go is coming to mobile platforms as well as the PC, so perhaps it'll be able to appeal to a market in the former if its features and Miras hold up to scrutiny. Like many other mobile games, it's running a series of pre-registration and referral rewards right now to incentivize people to cast their bid early. You can sign up for the game through the Miraibo Go site which, like the game itself, sure does look a whole lot like Palworld.

(Photo: Palworld's landing page up top with Miraibo Go's below it. )

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company just recently announced that they're officially suing Palworld and Pocketpair, so it's an interesting time to see games like Miraibo Go release when some patents in particular appear to be taking issue with the usage of capture devices to tame monsters among other features. Miraibo Go will release regardless on October 10th, however, to add to an already busy month for new games.