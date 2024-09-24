Palworld Gets Surprise PS5 Release Today Despite Nintendo Lawsuit

Palworld is coming to the PlayStation 5 console today on September 24th, PlayStation announced this week during the company's State of Play for the month. The Pokemon-like game developed by Pocketpair was thought to come to the PlayStation family of consoles after the game showed up on a list of titles to be presented at the Tokyo Game Show event with the PS5 listed as one of the platforms it was available on. A new trailer from PlayStation and Pocketpair shared during the State of Play confirmed the PlayStation release, but it's only coming to the PS5 console based on what's been shown.

Since its release in January, Palworld erupted with success soon after launch with millions of players active in the game which commonly became known as "Pokemon with guns." It was only on the PC platform and on the Xbox family of consoles, too, though other platforms were always said to be on the table.

However, it seems much less likely now that we'll see it come to the Nintendo Switch given recent events. The Palworld vs. Pokemon debate has been a long-brewing one that finally culminated this past week in a lawsuit against the game from Nintendo and Pokemon. Given that that's ongoing, it's probably a safe bet that we'll never see Palworld on the Nintnedo Switch.

Palworld will be out on the PlayStation 5 platform on September 24th. It costs $29.99 on other platforms, so you can expect it to be around a similar price for PlayStation users.