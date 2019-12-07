Pokemon Photos of Pikachu Struggling to Fit Through Doors Go Viral

Pikachu ain’t the little Pikachu you knew growing up playing and watching Pokemon. He’s a unit now, and apparently he’s so bulky that it’s becoming debilitating. For example, Pikachu can’t even fit through doors anymore! Forget trying to get him in a poke ball. You’re probably going to need a special gigantamax ball for this Pikachu. Unfortunately though, he’s difficult to find in the first place. He could be trapped in any doorway in Japan. So if you intend on catching him, you’re going to need to a whole lot of time and a big ol’ master ball.

A normal Pikachu is usually and roughly 13.2 pounds, but not the Pikachu in Japan. That said, while these monsters are elusive, once you find one they are hard to miss, because they are usually blocking the exit. Recently, somebody captured four rare photos of big Pikachu in Japan. As you would expect, these photos went viral online.

He try his best but he can’t fit pic.twitter.com/S6pmNuMlGE — Pikachu stole all my gifts and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) December 5, 2019

As you may know, the only other Pikachu that gives big Pikachu a run for his money is gigantamax Pikachu, who’s a real big boy. In fact, it looks like this one is a distant relative of gigantamax Pikachu, who looks like he had one too many rare candies.

Speaking of gigantamax Pikachu, you can get one in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the newest pair of Pokemon games that hit Nintendo Switch last month. And according to our official review of the games, they are quite good.

“Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly,” reads a snippet from our review of the games. “This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise. The real question coming out of Pokemon Sword and Shield is whether the Pokemon Company will build upon the newest innovations seen in the game and strive to keep the Pokemon franchise exciting and relevant, or if they’ll just retreat to familiarity and disappoint a fanbase looking for reasons to keep playing for decades to come. Pokemon Sword and Shield is a half-step forward for the Pokemon franchise — we’ll see if they put the other step forward with their next set of games, which could be critical to keeping some of its more jaded fans.”