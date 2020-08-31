Pokemon's Pikachu and Pikotaro Team Up for New Music Video

Pikotaro, the singer/comedian behind the viral "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)" video and song a couple of years back, has returned for a somewhat shocking collaboration with Pokemon, of all things. And even more specifically, Pikachu. The song and accompanying video see Pikotaro and Pikachu try to communicate with some semblance of success. It is also incredibly catchy, so be warned.

The collaboration song was first revealed during this weekend's Pokemon Virtual Fest "Summer Stage" event. It even included a little virtual Pikotaro promoting the single before it went live. It's not quite "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)", but it is honestly not far from that mark either, and Pikotaro in general seems to be pretty pleased with the whole thing.

超有名なピカチュウと私のコラボレーション曲ぴ！

今、リリースしたぴよ！

可愛いぴ！

必ず見て欲しいぴ！ My collaboration with the very famous Pikachu!

Release now!

Cute!

You must see it! https://t.co/EP00Bgx3tq — ピコ太郎(PIKOTARO)(公式) (@pikotaro_ppap) August 31, 2020

Here's the full English description for the video:

"A dream collaboration with the world-famous 'Pikachu'! We wanted to make something special that will make everyone smile☺ and have fun at home as people worldwide are staying home this summer. There are obviously gaps in the conversation between Pikachu and PIKOTARO, but you’ll definitely see them having a good time interacting with each other! Let’s sing & dance with Pikachu and PIKOTARO♪"

In terms of video games, Pokemon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch are the most recent mainline entries, and while The Isle of Armor DLC has been out for some time now, The Crown Tundra is still set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

