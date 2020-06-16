Pokemon Players Are Excited About the Isle of Armor DLC's Level Scaling

This week, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will experience the game's first DLC pack, The Isle of Armor. Some players were not sure how the game's DLC would work, but new reports indicate that the DLC will scale levels based on a user's Pokemon team. As such, players that enter the Isle of Armor's Wild Area with a high-level team will encounter similarly high-level Pokemon, but those who enter with low-level Pokemon will find low-level opponents. It's a great way to make sure that the game is competitive for everyone that wants to play, and Pokemon fans seem pretty happy with the inclusion!

