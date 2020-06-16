Pokemon Players Are Excited About the Isle of Armor DLC's Level Scaling
This week, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will experience the game's first DLC pack, The Isle of Armor. Some players were not sure how the game's DLC would work, but new reports indicate that the DLC will scale levels based on a user's Pokemon team. As such, players that enter the Isle of Armor's Wild Area with a high-level team will encounter similarly high-level Pokemon, but those who enter with low-level Pokemon will find low-level opponents. It's a great way to make sure that the game is competitive for everyone that wants to play, and Pokemon fans seem pretty happy with the inclusion!
Some folks are already making plans for their teams!
The Isle of Armor previews that came out today have me so excited. It sounds pretty fantastic and now I have to decide if I roll in with a new batch of pokemon because of the level scaling or if I take my team I beat Shield with (dunno what I'm gonna do about Sword, either).— Shane (@ShadStarzyk) June 15, 2020
It should be an eye-opening experience for certain players.
isle of armor is looking a bit more intimidating now that i know it has level-scaling 😄👍 sometimes i don't know if i'm actually good at pokemon or if my pokemon are just op. we'll find out in a couple days i guess— sienna (@enixsquares) June 15, 2020
Some fans already want to see it applied to future games!
Level Scaling exists in the Isle of Armor (and assumingly the crown Tundra). If there is ANYTHING they need to bring back from SwSh it NEEDS to be this. Give players free reign to challenge the gyms at different times and have their teams as well as accompanying trainers scale.— DrCalamari (@FusionCal101) June 15, 2020
The addition definitely seems to have increased anticipation.
Isle of Armor is getting level scaling OOFT NOICE— ムゲン執行官🏝 - PP3FI最高でした😭😭😭 (@AgentMugen) June 16, 2020
It should open up some big possibilties.
So after hearing all of the info that has come out about the Isle of Armor I'm much more excited than before, I was looking forward to it before but man, it sounds great
- Side Quests
Cannot wait! #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/zhR5Ol8DWI— Pika (@GWCPika) June 16, 2020
There's a lot of important planning when it comes to Pokemon.
Some think it might mean Level 100 Pokemon in the wild.
This new level scaling stuff in the Pokémon DLC seems interesting. If you can find level 100 Pokémon on the Isle of Armor Magikarp will no longer be the only Pokémon that can be found at level 100 in the wild— KingCasual312 (@kingboozx3) June 15, 2020
Others think the whole thing might be too good to be true, though.
yeah I'll beleive the level scaling on Isle of Armor when I see it— Coffee (@hotcoldcoffee) June 15, 2020
