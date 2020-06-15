Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC Scales its Pokemon to Match Player's Level

Pokemon Sword and Shield's upcoming DLC content will scale with the current levels of the player's Pokemon party. IGN and several other games sites confirmed that both the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra will scale to match the levels of the player's Pokemon as they advance through the new content. This will let the DLC serve as content accessible to low level players starting a playthrough of Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as offer new challenges to players who have already completed the game's main storyline.

Players will be able to access both the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra once they reach the first area of the Wild Area. While the main Wild Area present in the base version of the game only scales up to Level 60, IGN reports that the new DLC areas will scale all the way up to Level 100. Trainers in both DLC areas will also scale to match the levels of the player's Pokemon. It's unclear how the game will determine how the Pokemon will scale - the Wild Area found in Pokemon Sword and Shield scaled Pokemon's levels up to Level 60 once players became champion - but it seems that the game will offer more consistent challenges that can be visited over and over again.

The Isle of Armor DLC will feature a second Wild Area region, complete with new biomes and several new features. Although some details are still scarce about some features, we know that the game will add dozens of existing Pokemon species, several new Gigantamax forms, and two new Pokemon - Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu. The DLC will also include several sidequests and mini-games, a way to unlock Gigantamax forms for all of your Pokemon, and even several new types of bikes.

We'll have full breakdowns of the Isle of Armor DLC when it comes out on June 17th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.